Registran el huracán más fuerte jamás observado en el Atlántico norte

Se especifica que las ráfagas máximas de viento pueden alcanzar los 257 km/h. De esta manera, subrayó el NHC, Lorenzo es el huracán más fuerte registrado en el extremo noreste del Atlántico.
Lorenzo is now an extremely powerful category 5 hurricane. It is the strongest hurricane on record this far north and east in the Atlantic basin. pic.twitter.com/nUR5ugJws7— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) 29 сентября 2019 г.
En estos momentos la tormenta se encuentra en el centro del Atlántico y se espera que llegue a las Islas Azores el 1 de octubre, según precisó el organismo.
BREAKING: Category 5 #Lorenzo becomes the strongest hurricane on record this far north & east in the Atlantic Ocean with 160mph sustained winds. After weakening later this week, #Ireland may feel the impacts of this storm! 🌀 pic.twitter.com/iAdGtbkZhc— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) 29 сентября 2019 г.
Los especialistas también calculan que la tormenta se extenderá aún más durante los próximos días. El NHC advirtió de que el huracán producirá fuertes vientos, oleaje y corrientes de retorno que ponen en riesgo la vida de las personas.
Here are the 5 am AST Key Messages for Hurricane #Lorenzo. pic.twitter.com/wW05AN0rcu— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) 29 сентября 2019 г.
