Registran imágenes de un raro 'vampiro del infierno'

This is Vampyroteuthis infernalis, the Vampire Squid from Hell. It is not a vampire, nor a squid! It has its own order since it shares characteristics with squids and octopuses. It's not from hell, either! It lives in the ocean's mesopelagic zone. So cute! 😍

