Etiopía planta más de 353 millones de árboles en 12 horas

"Breaking News!! Etiopía plantó 353.633.660 árboles en 12 horas", publicó el ministro de Innovación y Tecnología etíope, Getahun Mekuria, en su cuenta de Twitter.
BREAKING NEWS!!— Dr.-Ing. Getahun Mekuria (@DrGetahun) July 29, 2019
ETHIOPIA PLANTED
353,633,660 TREE SEEDLINGS IN 12Hours#GreenLegacyEthiopia#PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/TewfqNzXMN
Según la cadena Fana, se trata de un récord mundial.
PM Abiy Ahmed met with @WFPChief to discuss further strengthening support to #Ethiopia. WFP have been engaged in food security & nutrition, and early warning & climate action among other focal areas. The two planted seedlings as part of the #GreenLegacy initiative. #PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/UhK9nkHG4n— Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) July 25, 2019
"Felicitaciones a #Etiopía que no solo alcanzó la meta colectiva #GreenLegacy sino que la excedió", reaccionó la oficina del primer ministro Abid.
PM Abiy calls upon everyone in #Ethiopia to go out and #PlantYourPrint. #PMOEthiopia pic.twitter.com/leQdUBv849— Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) July 29, 2019
Lanzada en mayo pasado, la iniciativa Green Legacy tiene como objetivo plantar cuatro mil millones de árboles durante esta temporada.
Según el Ministerio de Agricultura nacional, ya se han plantado más de 2.600 millones de árboles a lo largo del país.
