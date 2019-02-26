Fotos, vídeo: un tsunami de hielo se apodera del río Niágara

WOW!!!! Ice falling off Lake #Erie, Fort Erie, Ontario, #Canada yesterday evening 24th February after strong winds! Video via canadagora insta thanks; #severeweather #ExtremeWeather #IceJam pic.twitter.com/AxeKKKQTvK— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) 25 февраля 2019 г.
Este fenómeno es causado por el viento, las corrientes, los cambios de temperatura y otros factores que empujan el hielo hacia las orillas del río y más allá.
Peace Bridge between Canada and the U.S. just visible above giant ice mound that formed when high winds pushed ice from Lake Erie at the mouth of the Niagara River against the shore at Fort Erie. pic.twitter.com/D6n364Y4aT— Cal Millar (@cal_millar) 26 февраля 2019 г.
Las ráfagas de viento de casi 100 km por hora empujaron grandes trozos de hielo a lo largo del río Niágara por encima de los muros de contención.
An Ice tsunami along the Niagara river in Fort Erie today.— Wild Weather. (@wildwildweather) 25 февраля 2019 г.
(📷 via jjlew080 on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/KIv8goWUoX
La gran acumulación de hielo a lo largo de la carretera obligó a la Policía a cerrar la Avenida del Río Niágara e instar a los conductores a tener cuidado.
