Petrolera canadiense Irving Oil informa de "grave incidente" en una de sus refinerías

"Podemos confirmar que un grave incidente ocurrió en nuestra refinería de Saint John esta mañana [8 de octubre]. Estamos actualmente haciendo frente a la situación y compartiremos más información cuando la tengamos", consignó la empresa en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.
We can confirm that a major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning. We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available.— Irving Oil (@irvingoil) 8 октября 2018 г.
Huge plume of black smoke & flames coming from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John following reports of an explosion @CTVAtlantic. pic.twitter.com/zFUI5JqQSK— Laura Lyall (@LauraLyallCTV) 8 октября 2018 г.
— Julia Wright (@thewrightpage) October 8, 2018
This happening right now, massive explosion and fire at Irving oil refinery. pic.twitter.com/tucyb5K65S— Ian Hutchison (@saintjohn601) 8 октября 2018 г.
Apparent explosion at Irving Oil refinery, according to reports. Follow @AlisonEBC and @MAJ_Robinson for updates. pic.twitter.com/FwcrIMlaAG— Barbara Simpson (@JournoBarb) 8 октября 2018 г.
Más información en breve.
