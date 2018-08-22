Un sismo sacude el estado de Oregón

De momento no hay ninguna advertencia inmediata de tsunami. Bandon es una ciudad ubicada en el condado de Coos en el estado estadounidense de Oregón.
Por el momento, no hay información sobre víctimas y/o daños materiales.
A strong 6.1 #earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor near Bandon #Oregon right now Not #tsunami Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/RI7Urnuczi— Teacher From PR 🌞🌊 (@MaestroDEPR) August 22, 2018
⚠️Powerful #earthquake (#sismo) Mww=6.2 — 265 KM WSW of #Bandon, #Oregon. [#UnitedStates]. Depth: 10 KM.— American Earthquakes (@earthquakevt) August 22, 2018
>NO #tsunami is expected.<
More info at: https://t.co/I6mwlkO65L |<.#EQVT, #quake, #seísmo, #temblor, #terremoto, #séisme.
Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell Us!. pic.twitter.com/UmJtpVerJx
