Un fuerte terremoto sacude Japón

El temblor se detectó a las 16.32 UTC. El foco del terremoto se localizó a 8,5 kilómetros de profundidad.
Woo! Nothing like getting woken up by the emergency alert on your phone right before a rather strong earthquake up in our neighboring Shimane Prefecture! Looks like a mag5.2, upper 5 on the Japan scale. Waiting a bit for aftershocks before going back to bed.— chinotenshi (@chinotenshi) April 8, 2018
De momento no hay información sobre posibles víctimas ni daños materiales causados por el sismo.
Felt #earthquake M5.6 strikes 86 km N of Hiroshima-shi (Japan) 14 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/ZxdVcT1OOD pic.twitter.com/fdj93cBFdB— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 8, 2018
