Un fuerte terremoto sacude Japón

21:47 GMT +308 Abril 2018
    Un terremoto de magnitud 5,7 se produjo a 7 kilómetros de Oda (Japón), informó el Servicio Geológico de EEUU (USGS).

    El temblor se detectó a las 16.32 UTC. El foco del terremoto se localizó a 8,5 kilómetros de profundidad.

    ​De momento no hay información sobre posibles víctimas ni daños materiales causados por el sismo.

     

    Un terremoto de 6,2 grados sacude el noreste de Japón
    Japón ofrece ayuda a México tras el devastador terremoto
    Nueva réplica del terremoto en Japón alcanza la magnitud de 4,4 grados
    terremoto, Japón
