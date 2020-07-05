Los grandes de la MMA reaccionan a la muerte del padre de Khabib: "Un genio de los deportes de combate"

La Ultimate Fighting Championship expresó su "respeto y condolencias" a Khabib. Acompañó la publicación de un conmovedor vídeo en el que el luchador ruso da las gracias a su padre después de ganar una pelea.
Respect and condolences to @TeamKhabib at this time. #familyovereverything https://t.co/64wxhD8s8V— Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 3, 2020
Por su parte, el presidente de la UFC, Dana White, afirmó que a Abdulmanap "se le echará de menos".
El eterno contrincante de Khabib, el irlandés Conor McGregor, a su vez, definió a Nurmagomedov como "un padre, un entrenador y un defensor dedicado al deporte".
The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020
"Un genio de los deportes de combate y una inspiración absoluta para tantos luchadores prometedores", declaró el entrenador de McGregor, John Kavanagh.
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020
A su vez, el peleador Tony Ferguson compartió en su Twitter un emotivo mensaje en el que expresó su esperanza de que Abdulmanap "estaría en la primera fila cuando ojalá nos enfrentemos algún día".
My Sincerest Condolences To You & Your Family @TeamKhabib Keep Your Spirits Up Buddy 💪🕶 Respect To Your Father Abdulmanap🥇Nurmagomedov 🙏🦁 He Will Be Front Row When We Hopefully Compete Someday 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/LKr5DLjS8q— Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 3, 2020
El estadounidense Kamaru Usman, por su parte, declaró que "nada puede ni podrá sustituir un vínculo entre un hombre y su padre".
Nothing can, and ever will replace the bond between a man and his father. @TeamKhabib we all knew what your father meant to you, this is sad and heartbreaking news. It’s hard but rest in knowing that Allah has taken away all his pain 🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/ANfEHI9w4p— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 3, 2020
"Todos sabíamos qué significaba para ti, es una noticia triste y desgarradora", comentó el peleador, quien al mismo tiempo subrayó que "Alá le quitó todo su dolor".
El padre del luchador ruso "falleció con un corazón lleno de orgullo, ya que sabía que Khabib iba a continuar con su legado", afirmó Justin Gaethje.
So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy.— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020
Por su parte, la luchadora brasileña Cris Justino citó una frase del Corán en árabe que dice: Pertenecemos a Dios y hacia Él regresaremos.
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Condolences @TeamKhabib on the passing of your father 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/COSx48zkhf— @CrisCyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) July 3, 2020
