La final de la Champions League en San Petersburgo se pospone a 2022

🏆 🇵🇹 NEWS: #UCL quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knock-out at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon from 12 - 23 August 2020.



Remaining round of 16 matches will be played on the 7/8 August. #UEFAExCo pic.twitter.com/qeJX0k7t8c