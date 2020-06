Unos 440 futbolistas solicitan ayuda de la FIFA ante impago de salarios

FIFA Fund for Football Players (FIFA FFP) update:



⚽️441 players applied so far claiming unpaid wages of clubs disappearing



🗺89% European clubs, 11% rest of world



📝Players can apply before the end of the month through FIFPRO.



More on FIFA FFP ➡️ https://t.co/LNfe4C2h0J pic.twitter.com/A3FSBqPn2U