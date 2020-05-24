Khabib ridiculiza a McGregor por su lista de mejores luchadores de la MMA

Conor McGregor publicó en su cuenta de Twitter una lista de luchadores en la que consideraba al brasileño Anderson Silva el mejor luchador en la historia de MMA. El irlandés se puso en segundo lugar y Georges Saint-Pierre en tercero.
GOAT THREAD.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020
The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.
My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.
However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily.
One more on George/Jon decision that will clear why I originally gave George 3 and Jon 4 before a maybe tied 3. A lot of Jons opponents were Anderson’s 185lb opponents but the array of stoppages where not there, or nowhere near Anderson’s despite the weight advantage to do so.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020
En respuesta, el luchador ruso Khabib Nurmagomédov criticó la lista de Conor McGregor y puso en ridículo sus peleas.
"Perdiste en peso pluma, en peso ligero y peso superligero. Nunca has defendido el título en UFC o en Cage Warriors. Renunciaste a más que a Saint-Pierre, Silva y Jones. Eres el mejor luchador de la UFC en la historia de Twitter", tuiteó Nurmagomédov.
you tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together.— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020
you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history.
Sin embargo, no es la primera vez que ambos luchadores se intercambian comentarios desagradables por sus redes sociales. Hace unos días Conor McGregor lanzó una serie de insultos hacia Khabib Nurmagomédov por escribir un comentario sobre el combate entre los estadounidenses Tony Ferguson y Justin Gaethje.
