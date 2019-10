Simone Biles, la más condecorada en la historia de la gimnasia artística

She's done it! @Simone_Biles is the most-decorated gymnast of all time after winning gold on Balance Beam.

🥇 Simone Biles 🇺🇸

🥈 Liu Tingting 🇨🇳

🥉 Li Shijia 🇨🇳#Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/aX1rH1dtvU