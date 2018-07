¿Quiénes no están entre los 10 nominados para el #TheBest  Jugador de la FIFA 2018?

Nominees for The Best Fifa Football Awards 2018:

🇭🇷 @lukamodric10 (men's player)

🇫🇷 @raphaelvarane (men's player)

🇵🇹 @Cristiano (men's player)

🇫🇷 Zidane (men's coach)#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/rfu70T6QDM