Primer ataque tras abril: un Typhoon británico lanza una bomba contra el Ejército de Asad

It is now confirmed that #RoyalAirForce Typhoon FGR4 from #RAF Coningsby (one of 8 Typhoons involved in anti-#ISIL Op. #Shader) has dropped a GBU-12 Laser Guided Bomb on #IRGC backed Shiia militia after they had started threatening #SAS training camp in al-Tanf, #Syria last month pic.twitter.com/BOvvTIhgRb