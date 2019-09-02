Widgets Magazine
    El mosaico romano de Boxford

    Desentierran un increíble mosaico romano de una carrera de carros por una princesa (fotos)

    Los historiadores británicos han mostrado al mundo un mosaico romano único de seis metros de largo que data de alrededor del año 380 d. C.

    El mosaico fue encontrado en Boxford, un pueblo de Berkshire, en 2017, pero se necesitaron dos años para limpiarlo cuidadosamente y a la vez permitir la agricultura en el campo donde se ubica.

    Como subrayó durante la presentación del mosaico el arqueólogo Matt Nichol que trabajó en la excavación, las imágenes y la iconografía de la obra son "insuperables", informa The Daily Mail.

    Fragmento del mosaico romano de Noheda (España)
    © Foto: Consejería de Educación, Cultura y Deportes de Castilla-La Mancha
    La 'Pompeya española' abre sus puertas al público
    Representa una carrera de carros que involucra a la figura mitológica griega de Pelops, nieto de Zeus, que compite para ganar la mano de la princesa Hipodamia. Pero el padre de esta, Oenomaus, había sido avisado por un oráculo de que hallaría la muerte a manos de su futuro yerno, por eso, había dispuesto que quien pretendiese su mano debería ganarle en una carrera de carros. Pelops pidió ayuda a Poseidón para que hiciera de su carro el más rápido. Y no contento con eso, sobornó a Mirtilo, que estaba a cargo de los caballos del rey, prometiéndole una noche de amor con Hipodamia. Mirtilo reemplazó un eje normal del carro con un eje de cera, como resultado, las ruedas del carro de Oenomaus salieron volando y Oenomaus arrastrado hasta morir. Así Pelops ganó y se casó con Hipodamia, y como ya no necesitaba a Mirtilo, lo mató para no tener que cumplir el trato.

    Además, el mosaico muestra al célebre caballo Pegaso y a Belerofón quien le domó.

    Según la prensa británica, pronto el mosaico se cubrirá una vez más para protegerlo y permitir que continúe la labor agrícola. La posibilidad de transportar el artefacto a un museo está descartada porque el mosaico es demasiado grande.

