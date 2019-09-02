Desentierran un increíble mosaico romano de una carrera de carros por una princesa (fotos)

El mosaico fue encontrado en Boxford, un pueblo de Berkshire, en 2017, pero se necesitaron dos años para limpiarlo cuidadosamente y a la vez permitir la agricultura en el campo donde se ubica.
Some detail of the #Roman #mosaic uncovered at #Boxford in Berkshire yesterday. 1/ the best preserved corner showing an #archer, #telomon, #lion 2/ the telomon closeup 3/ the lion struck by the archer's arrow and bleeding and 4/ a roundel with #cupid #boxfordromanmosaic pic.twitter.com/YXcy4prdVY— Howard Stanbury (@Howard_S) September 1, 2019
Como subrayó durante la presentación del mosaico el arqueólogo Matt Nichol que trabajó en la excavación, las imágenes y la iconografía de la obra son "insuperables", informa The Daily Mail.
Went to see the Roman mosaic at Boxford today, what a stunning piece of history and only in the next village! However I wonder what the people tile draining the field thought as they hit this ‘tough’ spot! pic.twitter.com/9XMqRR6HnK— Ben Burrows (@BenBuzzsaw) August 31, 2019
Además, el mosaico muestra al célebre caballo Pegaso y a Belerofón quien le domó.
Según la prensa británica, pronto el mosaico se cubrirá una vez más para protegerlo y permitir que continúe la labor agrícola. La posibilidad de transportar el artefacto a un museo está descartada porque el mosaico es demasiado grande.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)