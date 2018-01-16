Dolores O'Riordan iba a grabar una nueva versión de Zombie

"Estamos conmocionados y afligidos por la noticia de que Dolores murió, apenas unas horas antes de grabar las voces en nuestra próxima versión de Zombie. Siempre hemos tenido un profundo respeto por ella como artista y vocalista que nunca tuvo miedo de poner al desnudo su alma en música y letras", apuntó Vezt en la cuenta de Bad Wolves en Istagram.
“We are shocked and saddened at the news of Dolores’s passing, mere hours before she was to record vocals on our upcoming version of Zombie. We have always had deep respect for her as an artist and a vocalist and she was never afraid to bare her soul in her music and lyrics. Zombie is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to, regardless of genre. When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received. Our hearts are broken that we were not able to see this collaboration through and our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, loved ones and fans in Ireland and around the globe. We hope we can still make her proud by sharing our version of Zombie with the world.” ~ Tommy Vext
Dolores O'Riordan, de 46 años, falleció por causas aún desconocidas en Londres adonde había llegado para una sesión de grabación.
Nacida en la ciudad irlandesa de Limerick, se hizo famosa a nivel internacional en sus veintes, en la década de 1990, con éxitos como Ode to My Family, Zombie, Linger y Dreams.
