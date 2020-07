Descubren una antigua ciudad comercial vikinga en Noruega | Foto

NEW 🇳🇴 #VIKING TRADE SITE: 'Tor-Kjetil Krokmyrdal has shown that a trading place existed...at Sandtorg...[He] found objects that can be dated...to the 800s, [making it] the first trading place we know...in Northern Norway' #archaeology #MedievalTwitterhttps://t.co/hIdkTJjzs6 pic.twitter.com/h4L34Ke5Gu