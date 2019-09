Hallan en Japón al "dios dragón", una nueva especie de dinosaurios pico de pato (fotos)

#金曜日だから化石貼る

There is a dinosaur that I would like to introduce to you with #FossilFriday this time. #KamuysaurusJaponicus is a new member of Hadrosauridae in Japan who is the same as Saurolophus!! The name of Kamuysaurus was officially named today. pic.twitter.com/b3OrGHfEnm