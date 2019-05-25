Muere el Premio Nobel estadounidense Gell-Mann a los 89 años

"Lamentamos anunciar el fallecimiento del Premio Nobel y gigante de los sistemas complejos Murray Gell-Mann, uno de los mayores físicos del siglo XX", comunicó Santa Fe Institute (SFI) en su cuenta de Twitter.
We're sorry to announce the passing of @NobelPrize Laureate and complexity giant Murray Gell-Mann, one of the 20th Century's greatest physicists – pioneer, SFI co-founder, prophet of the quark.— Santa Fe Institute (@sfiscience) May 24, 2019
You inspired so many, Murray. You will be missed.
A tribute:https://t.co/ExKgmgpfXD pic.twitter.com/XzuorjIR4s
Gell-Mann era cofundador de esta institución.
El científico se adjudicó el Premio Nobel por sus contribuciones al estudio de las partículas elementales.
