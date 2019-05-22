Una impactante 'bola de fuego' ilumina el cielo de Australia (vídeos)

Los expertos opinan que se trata de un meteorito que se quemó al entrar en la atmósfera terrestre y se vaporizó sobre Australia.
🎥 Una impactante 'bola de fuego' ilumina el cielo de Australia pic.twitter.com/bpHzA9pFMb— Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) May 22, 2019
Los residentes locales quedaron impresionados por una 'bola de fuego' que de repente apareció en el cielo.
CCTV at Mt Gambier Police Station has captured the moment a meteor lit up the night sky over South Australia. The latest in 7NEWS at 4pm and 6pm. https://t.co/TgfvPvoUwR #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/M2NIBTSbP4— 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) May 22, 2019
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A bright flare of light, believed to be a meteor, was seen streaking across the sky in Adelaide, Australia, shortly before midnight on Tuesday night. >> https://t.co/MjGEGjy35G pic.twitter.com/Hp0Gh534cs— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) May 22, 2019
