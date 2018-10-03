Anuncian los nombres de los ganadores del Premio Nobel de Química 2018

"La Real Academia de las Ciencias de Suecia ha decidido galardonar con una mitad del Premio Nobel de Química 2018 a Frances H. Arnold y con otra mitad conjuntamente a George P. Smith y sir Gregory P. Winter ", dice el texto.
BREAKING NEWS:
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter. pic.twitter.com/lLGivVLttB
Más información en breve.
