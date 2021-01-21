Un incendio azota las instalaciones del mayor productor de vacunas del mundo en la India | Vídeos

Chief fire officer, PMC, Prashant Ranpise on fire at Serum Institute of India: “There were four people inside the building. We have rescued three so far although large smoke is hampering the work of bringing the fire in control. pic.twitter.com/UBFWReKofF— Yogesh Joshi (@ymjoshi) January 21, 2021
Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which is world’s largest Vaccine producer and India's Pride.— Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) January 21, 2021
10 fire tenders on the spot. Reason Not Known as of Nowpic.twitter.com/QKaywknBOc
Más información en breve.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)