China entrega a la India a cinco civiles indios que cruzaron la frontera entre los dos países

Five individuals of Upper Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh who had inadvertently strayed across LAC; safely brought back to India due to relentless efforts by Indian Army on 12 Sept after handing over by PLA at Kibitu after a flag meeting