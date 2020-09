El tifón Haishen deja más de 50 heridos en el suroeste de Japón | Fotos, vídeo

(Breaking news!)



TYPHOON HAISHEN HITS BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA 😭

OH MY GHAD STAY SAFE EVERYONE. LET'S PRAY FOR THE BEST. ANG LAKI NYAN EH MAS MALAKI PA DAW SA PHILIPPINE ARCHIPELAGO.



ALSO HEAVY RAINS AND STRONG WIND ARE EXPECTED TO BATTER NORTH KOREA TOO.

☔:Czarina Bwii pic.twitter.com/8UcNIAjBgj