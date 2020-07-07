Más de 20 muertos al caer un autobús en un embalse en China | Vídeos

"Hasta ahora 36 personas han sido rescatadas, de ellas 21 han muerto", dice el medio en su cuenta de Twitter.
#BREAKING: A bus carrying an unspecified number of students crashed into a local reservoir after hitting a guardrail in Anshun, Southwest China’s #Guizhou Province, Tuesday noon. The number of casualties is not known: reports pic.twitter.com/OloIFW9ScN— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 7, 2020
El accidente se produjo alrededor de las 11.45 hora local (3.45 GMT) en la ciudad de Anshun.
De momento se desconoce la causa de lo ocurrido, las operaciones de rescate continúan.
#UPDATE: As of 5:30 pm, a total of 36 people were rescued, including 21 dead and 15 injured after a bus carrying passengers including some students fell into a reservoir in SW #China's Guizhou Province. pic.twitter.com/NkF3OsNlvv— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) July 7, 2020
On July 7th, 2020, A bus dashed into the Hongshan Lake from a bridge while running on the road in Xixiu District, Guizhou Province, causing 21 deaths and 15 injuries with the whole amount of the passengers were 36.#贵州公交坠湖 #贵州 pic.twitter.com/F0TPIASJ7d— Kylan. (@KylanLenic) July 7, 2020
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)