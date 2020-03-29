Un avión con médicos a bordo se estrella en Filipinas (fotos, vídeo)

El avión, que tenía el número de registro RP-C5880, debía despegar del aeropuerto internacional Ninoy Aquino de Manila. El aparato se incendió y explotó.
El senador Richard Gordon, presidente de la Cruz Roja de Filipinas, dijo en Twitter que había ocho pasajeros a bordo: un médico de vuelo, una enfermera, un médico, tres tripulantes de vuelo, un paciente y su acompañante.
Our fire and medic teams were already dispatched to NAIA Terminal 2 to respond to the plane crash incident involving Lion Air Flight RPC 5880. 8 passengers consisting of a flight medic, nurse, doctor, three flight crew, one patient and its companion were on board.— Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) March 29, 2020
WATCH: An aircraft reportedly carrying medical supplies caught on fire while it was about to take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) around 8 p.m. According to BFP, fire was already out at 9:02 p.m. @inquirerdotnet (Sourced video) pic.twitter.com/8w38t1qVTi— Dexter Cabalza (@dexcabalzaINQ) March 29, 2020
#developing RP-C5880, an aircraft chartered by Philippine Department of Health, crash-landed/overshot the runway at MNL (NAIA). Reports say its carrying medical supplies. #COVID19 #SARS_COV_2 pic.twitter.com/peqgwiBJFl— MikeGo (@MikeGo6671) March 29, 2020
UPDATED: Lion Air Westwind ambulance aircraft burned on take off in NAIA runway with eight people on board, accdg to sources.— Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 29, 2020
This video was taken March 29 around 8PM pic.twitter.com/awYBs7JRNr
