China prueba el primer buque de carga autónomo | Fotos

Photos taken on Dec. 15, 2019 show domestically made autonomous cargo ship "Jindouyun 0 hao", or No. 0 Jindouyun, berthing near Dong'ao Island of Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. The China's homemade cargo ship witnessed its maiden voyage on Sunday. #HiChina #ChinaStyle pic.twitter.com/DtwN2PNIDO