Un sismo de magnitud 6,3 se registra en la frontera de Pakistán y la India (fotos, vídeos)

El terremoto se registró aproximadamente a 173 kilómetros al noroeste de la ciudad Lahore.
Road damage at Jehlum Pakistan due to earth quake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mjfIQTba52— Rizwan Buttar (@rizwanbuttar) September 24, 2019
Pakistan Earthquake, earlier today. SubhanAllah. Hope there is no casualties. pic.twitter.com/KhaNpZbsZf— Has (@OhSoDiffrent) September 24, 2019
Los temblores se sintieron no solo en Pakistán, sino en la India, según comunicaron varios residentes de este país en las redes sociales.
That's scary!— Mahrukh Gul (@MahrukhGul1) September 24, 2019
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit India-Pakistan border region near Jammu and Kashmir. Ya Allah reham.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/huKnNrTfBk
No se informa de posibles destrucciones o afectados.
