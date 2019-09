Un fuerte tifón se acerca a Tokio

LOOK: The strong Typhoon #Faxai continues to move towards Tokyo, Japan tonight.



JMA: 160 km/h near the center and gusts of 220 km/h

JTWC: 200 km/h near the center and gusts of 250 km/h



This could be the strongest typhoon that will hit Tokyo in many years.



