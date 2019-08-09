Más de una decena de fallecidos en Birmania por un deslizamiento de tierra (fotos, vídeo)

"Es difícil decir datos más precisos sobre las víctimas, porque las operaciones de búsqueda y rescate todavía continúan", afirmó Aung Naing Oo, vicepresidente del Parlamento del estado de Mon, citado por el medio.
9.8.2019- 07:00 am,the members of fire stations of Mon State, leading with the head of Mon State Fire Services Department responded to the trapped victims under the collapsed buildings due to landslide because of heavy rain at Thanphyu ward,ThaephyuKoneVillage,Poung Tsp,Mon State pic.twitter.com/9QV0sW1v1G— Myanmar Fire Services Department (@fsd_gov_mm) August 9, 2019
Según la agencia, a causa del deslizamiento cerca de diez viviendas se quedaron bajo tierra. Se logró salvar a 28 personas.
9.8.2019- Mon State fire services members are doing search&rescue continuously to the trapped victims under the collapsed buildings due to landslide because of heavy rain at Mon State.28 civilians were saved alive and there were 19dead. pic.twitter.com/UAFFd8feV4— Myanmar Fire Services Department (@fsd_gov_mm) August 9, 2019
Las fuertes lluvias inundaron varias localidades, en Paung varias escuelas fueron cerradas temporalmente.
