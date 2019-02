Unas 1.100 personas, rescatadas en medio de inundaciones en noreste de Australia

⚠️ SEVERE WEATHER WARNING ⚠️ Rain has mostly eased today, but heavy falls and flash flooding remain possible from Ingham to Mackay (150-200mm in 6h) and inland to Cloncurry and Winton (70-120mm). This incredible event is far from over. Details: https://t.co/uYNa9EL1V2 #BigWet pic.twitter.com/S1lmMUfLAm