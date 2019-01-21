Varios muertos y heridos en un accidente de lancha en la India

A bordo de la lancha volcada se encontraban 26 personas.
. @indiannavy has launched a search & rescue operation off Karwar bridge in Kali River after a ferry boat capsized with 24 persons. Helicopter CH 495 from Goa airborne at 1705 + Divers from Goa on the way with equipments.— Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghNews) 21 января 2019 г.
Breaking on @NewsX & @Inkhabar. @CaptDKS @Chopsyturvey pic.twitter.com/RlA4mvyROz
De momento continúa la operación de rescate para encontrar a la última víctima.
Clip from the accident site pic.twitter.com/YaimmvykyD— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 21 января 2019 г.
En la operación participan las fuerzas navales de la república, los guardacostas y los pescadores locales. Los helicópteros del estado vecino de Goa brindan apoyo aéreo.
Of the 26 persons reported to ne on the boat, 17 people rescued by other civil boats operating in area. Eight bodies have been recovered by the naval & @IndiaCoastGuard assets deployed in area. Search is on for the one person still missing. Dornier a/c launched from Goa for SAR— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 21 января 2019 г.
Las causas del accidente no se detallan.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)