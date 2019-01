Un barco petrolero se incendia tras una explosión cerca de las costas de Hong Kong (foto)

One dead, 21 rescued as oil tanker catches fire off Lamma Island, #HongKong. A police spokesperson told HKFP that they responded at around 11:30am, with one injured crew member taken to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wanchai https://t.co/9a5aHGfoLd via @HongKongFP @tomgrundy pic.twitter.com/CuB4MXXS9j