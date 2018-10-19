Un tren embiste a una multitud en la India (foto, vídeos)

Amritsar train accident video pic.twitter.com/hb9Q3f9qL6— Satinder pal singh (@SATINDER_13) October 19, 2018
BREAKING: '60 feared dead' as train hits parade crossing railway in Amritsarhttps://t.co/BMrS20P8zF pic.twitter.com/auUTW2Yo1F— Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) October 19, 2018
#AmritsarTrainTragedy: Atleast 50 people feared dead after speeding train mowed down the people who were standing on Railway Tracks to watch burning of Ravaan statue in #Amritsar. This is totally negligence of authorities! Why were they allowed to stand at danger zone!!! pic.twitter.com/W6ZD2iLBfz— Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) October 19, 2018
Más información en breve.
