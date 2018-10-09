Varios muertos por explosión en una fábrica de acero en la India (foto)

Según el medio, el incidente ocurrió en la ciudad de Bhilai, a unos 30 kilómetros de la capital del estado, Raipur.
A gas pipeline blast in #Bhilai Steel Plant has left 9 dead and 14 injured in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon, Fire under control now!!!#BhilaiSteelPlant#bhilai pic.twitter.com/3GFbSUa3IU— Harsh Dwivedi (@Harshdwive6942) 9 октября 2018 г.
Añade que todos los heridos están hospitalizados.
Aún se desconoce la causa de la explosión.
