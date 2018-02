Kim juega su reina de picas: aerodeslizadores y francotiradores navales (foto)

More significantly, hovercraft from Yŏnbong-ni can quickly reach ROK islands of Daecheong-do (Taech’ŏng-do), Socheong-do (Soch’ŏng-do) & Yeonpyeong-do (Yŏnp’yŏng-do) in approximately 30, 40 & 70 mins respectively; and the port city of Incheon in 90 mins. https://t.co/JV8Pmg0xgS pic.twitter.com/ISkg0JW8K8