Reportan un tiroteo en la ciudad estadounidense de Phoenix

Los servicios de Emergencia acudieron rápidamente al lugar del tiroteo.
El incidente tuvo lugar poco antes de las 5 hora local, cerca del cruce de 24th Street y University Drive.
Multiple people shot over night at 23rdAve&Northern according to @PHXFire @PhoenixPolice have the door open to ‘Cool Vybz Jamaican Restaurant’ and have taped off a large area of the parking lot.— Steve Nielsen FOX 10 (@Stevenielsen) January 17, 2021
Still waiting on an update on injuries @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/flihnVSjqM
Los funcionarios del Departamento de Bomberos de Phoenix dijeron que localizaron a varias víctimas cuando llegaron al lugar y que varias personas fueron trasladadas al hospital.
#BREAKING: Multiple people shot at #Phoenix strip mall https://t.co/PR0fD4HJS3 pic.twitter.com/5G3PG6Z6cX— Laura L❄️llman (@LauraLollman) January 17, 2021
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)