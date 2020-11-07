Biden anuncia que "es un honor ser elegido para dirigir Estados Unidos"

"Presidente electo" es la nueva descripción que añadió Biden a su perfil en Twitter.
Además, hizo una publicación donde dice que "es un honor ser elegido para dirigir Estados Unidos".
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
"El trabajo que tenemos por delante será arduo, pero les prometo lo siguiente: seré un presidente para todos los estadounidenses, hayan votado por mí o no. Mantendré la fe que han depositado en mí", añadió.
Según la proyección de Fox News, el político acumuló 290 de los 270 votos que se requiere para llegar a la Casa Blanca. El pronóstico se actualizó en base a nuevos datos para Pensilvania, donde Biden aumentó la brecha con Donald Trump a 31.000 votos.
JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP— The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020
The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB
BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS— CNN International (@cnni) November 7, 2020
Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/BfoQPZaeZK #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/0RzqbA2nBn
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania, NBC News projects. https://t.co/2lPBSdCgyW pic.twitter.com/48093CS54Q— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2020
El conteo de votos no ha culminado oficialmente y continúa en Pensilvania, Nevada y otros estados.
