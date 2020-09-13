Un tirador causa heridas graves a dos policías en California | Vídeo

"Hace unos momentos, dos de nuestros subcomisarios fueron tiroteados en Compton y trasladados a un hospital local. Ambos todavía están luchando por sus vidas", tuiteó el organismo.
Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We will update this thread with information as it becomes available.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
Las imágenes captadas por una cámara de vigilancia muestran a un hombre que se acerca a un coche patrulla estacionado, dispara a través de la ventanilla y se da a la fuga.
Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
