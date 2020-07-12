Los bomberos luchan contra el fuego a bordo de un portaviones de EEUU | Fotos, vídeo

El USS Bonhomme Richard pertenece a los portaviones de clase WASP y fue botado en 1997. Según Krishna Jackson de la Base Naval de San Diego, antes del incidente, el USS Bonhomme Richard se sometió a un ciclo de mantenimiento regular.
More views of the #fire burning now on board US #Navy amphibious ship USS #BONHOMME RICHARD LHD6 at 32nd Street Naval Station in San Diego. Reports so far indicate 3 sailors, 1 SDFD fireman injured. At the moment the fire seems to be growing pic.twitter.com/icPblRJOEV— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) July 12, 2020
De acuerdo con los bomberos de San Diego, hay por lo menos una persona herida.
Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4— SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020
La causa del incendio no está clara todavía.
As the wife of a former US Navy man who was stationed in #SanDiego, I am thinking and praying for all #Navy personnel aboard the USS #BonHomme Richard today. pic.twitter.com/BN6KZG8ZG7— Amanda Auchter (@ALAuchter) July 12, 2020
