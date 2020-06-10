Informan sobre un tirador activo en California

Los oficiales respondieron y un agente del 'sheriff' resultó herido con un disparo. Fue llevado a un hospital local y está en condición grave, pero estable.
Urgent: Active Shooter situation in Paso Robles.— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020
Searching for armed man who fired at Paso Robles PD this morning.
Deputies & CHP responded to the incident.
One Deputy shot. He is in serious but stable condition.
If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/7tpZQD4urR
Más información en breve.
