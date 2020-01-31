Un todoterreno intenta irrumpir en la residencia de Trump en Florida | Fotos

"El SUV violó ambos puntos de control de seguridad en dirección a la entrada principal", dijo la oficina en un comunicado.
#Shots were #Fired at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago after a woman tried to drive through a security checkpoint north of the resort shortly after Noon on Friday, according to WSVN 7.— 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 (@_1BUV) January 31, 2020
The suspect is still on the loose according to the ...
#MaraLagohttps://t.co/dbngkGJE9g pic.twitter.com/zw9ut6MKcG
Los funcionarios descargaron sus armas de fuego en el vehículo (SUV), que huyó "mientras lo perseguían [la Patrulla de Carreteras de Florida] y el helicóptero [de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Palm Beach]", dijo el comunicado citado por CNN.
"El vehículo ahora ha sido localizado y dos personas están actualmente bajo custodia", agregó la oficina del sheriff.
#Update: Just in - At least 2 people have been arrested after police officers shot at a car what had ploughed a security check point at the resort of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County and when they ran away, #Florida.— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 31, 2020
Secrete Service investigating the case #US pic.twitter.com/te8Wez1fag
El presidente de EEUU y su esposa Melania Trump llegarán a Mar-A-Lago este viernes por la tarde.
