Varios muertos en tiroteo en el sureste de EEUU | Fotos

Se precisa que ambas víctimas mortales del tiroteo ocurrido en la madrugada de este 26 de enero en el bar Mac's Lounge son hombres.
Hartsville shooting update.— Tonya Brown (@TonyaWPDE) January 26, 2020
SLED and the US Marshals Service are assisting in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/Q1iJI1xiq3
Un herido se encuentra en estado crítico.
Darlington Co. officials say 2 people are dead and 5 more were injured in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in Hartsville. Stay with @wpdeabc15 on air and online throughout the day for updates. pic.twitter.com/X3T0SeEcYz— Anjali Patel WPDE (@AnjaliPatelTV) January 26, 2020
La Policía investiga lo sucedido.
