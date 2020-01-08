Reportan un tiroteo en Canadá | Fotos

Registrarse
08 Enero 2020
    Policía de Canadá (archivo)

    Reportan un tiroteo en Canadá

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / chrisinphilly5448 / Montreal Police
    América del Norte
    https://cdnmundo2.img.sputniknews.com/images/108670/94/1086709439.jpg
    Sputnik Mundo
    https://mundo.sputniknews.com/america_del_norte/202001081090070810-reportan-un-tiroteo-en-canada/

    MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) — Un tiroteo causó muchos heridos este miércoles en Ottawa, informó la Policía de la capital canadiense en la red social Twitter.

    "La Policía está respondiendo a un tiroteo en la cuadra 400 de la calle Gilmour, muchas lesionados reportados, una respuesta coordinada está en marcha; por favor, evite el área. Actualizaciones a seguir", indicó la Policía de Ottawa. 

    Más tarde la Policía comunicó que al menos una persona falleció y tres resultaron heridas.

    "Tres personas han sido transportadas al hospital con heridas graves y una persona ha sido confirmada como fallecida", indicó la Policía.

    La Policía continúa buscando un sospechoso de este tiroteo, mientras tanto la escena en la calle Gilmour ha sido asegurada. 

    Etiquetas:
    heridos, tiroteo, Canadá
