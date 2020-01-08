Reportan un tiroteo en Canadá | Fotos

"La Policía está respondiendo a un tiroteo en la cuadra 400 de la calle Gilmour, muchas lesionados reportados, una respuesta coordinada está en marcha; por favor, evite el área. Actualizaciones a seguir", indicó la Policía de Ottawa.
Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020
Más tarde la Policía comunicó que al menos una persona falleció y tres resultaron heridas.
"Tres personas han sido transportadas al hospital con heridas graves y una persona ha sido confirmada como fallecida", indicó la Policía.
ATTENTION Please avoid the area. Situation still active. https://t.co/egKwoxsQ8Q— Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) (@PPS_SPP) January 8, 2020
'Many injured' in downtown Ottawa shooting, say police https://t.co/x97LxclMNG pic.twitter.com/ZTR6jL2odQ— OttawaMatters (@OttawaMatters) January 8, 2020
At the scene of what reports suggest may be a shooting at Bank an Gilmour. Roughly six to seven emergent vehicles pulled up around 7:30 AM. Very little confirmed details right now but stick with us #ottnews pic.twitter.com/82Pqt6dqHy— Amanda Connolly (@amandacconn) January 8, 2020
La Policía continúa buscando un sospechoso de este tiroteo, mientras tanto la escena en la calle Gilmour ha sido asegurada.
Todos los comentarios
Mostrar nuevos comentarios (0)