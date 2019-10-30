Un tiroteo se produce en California | Vídeos, fotos

El incidente se produjo sobre las 23:00 horas el 29 de octubre en el patio al lado de una vivienda.
At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL— Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019
Tres hombres fallecieron en el lugar, todos los heridos fueron hospitalizados.
🇺🇸🚨 — DEVELOPING: Massive police presence responding to a mass shooting situation in Long Beach, California. 12 shot at least 3 dead— BELAAZ (@TheBelaaz) October 30, 2019
Mass shooting in California at a house (probably Halloween party) 12 people were shot - multiple deaths and injuries being reported pic.twitter.com/JSp8sQaQ9f— TheCube (@Data5Cube) October 30, 2019
De momento no hay más datos sobre las circunstancias y los responsables del tiroteo, indica la cadena.
