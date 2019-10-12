Reportan un tiroteo en una iglesia de Nuevo Hampshire (vídeo)

Video from Pelham, NH scene. A number of ambulances, state, and local police pic.twitter.com/uyQ2cOeoT0— Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 12, 2019
"Estamos monitoreando de cerca el tiroteo en la iglesia New England Pentecostal en pelham", informa.
We are closely monitoring the shooting incident at the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, NH. pic.twitter.com/yQ9moBYsWg— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 12, 2019
Por ahora, se reporta que el ataque dejó "múltiples heridos".
BREAKING: Authorities on the scene of a mass shooting inside a New Hampshite church. https://t.co/8V2vYD3zdA— kendis (@kendisgibson) October 12, 2019
Por su parte, el gobernador del estado, Chris Sununu destacó en su cuenta de Twitter que las autoridades otorgarán "todos los recursos necesarios" para el apoyo de la comunidad. "Mientras esto sigue siendo una escena muy activa, el estado de Nuevo Hampshire proporcionará todos los recursos necesarios para apoyar a la comunidad y a nuestros socios locales", afirmó.
State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners.— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 12, 2019
