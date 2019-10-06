Varios muertos por un tiroteo en un bar de Kansas City

El incidente tuvo lugar hacia las 1:30 de la mañana (GMT-5) en el bar Tequila.
On scene near 10th and Central where officers responded to a shooting. 9 total people were shot 4 of the 9 are dead. We are told the suspect entered the bar Tequila KC and started shooting.— Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) October 6, 2019
Police are still looking for the suspect. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/5kwX69IkVF
Según la policía, un hombre armado entró en el local y se puso a disparar.
Nueve personas fueron alcanzadas por las balas, incluyendo cuatro que fallecieron.
"9 abaleados, 4 muertos en [la esquina de] 10a y Central Ave", confirmó el departamento de la Policía de Kansas City en su cuenta de Twitter.
9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave.— KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019
Por su parte, el canal NBC News reportó que el supuesto autor de los disparos no ha sido arrestado aún.
