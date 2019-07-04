Un fuerte terremoto sacude el sur de California

El sismo se produjo a las 17:33 GMT y se registró a 12 kilómetros al suroeste de la localidad de Searles Valley, con una profundidad de 8,7 kilómetros, consignó el organismo.
When the big one hits in California we are definitely going to feel it here in #Vegas #earthquake pic.twitter.com/CEOT4RgyYZ— MyCodeJournal (@JourneyToCoder) 4 июля 2019 г.
6.6 #earthquake just hit Southern California. Chaos has begun. #wewillrebuild pic.twitter.com/eFonkxYN7l— Ray.getagrip (@RGetagrip) 4 июля 2019 г.
Previamente, el USGS había informado que la magnitud del sismo había sido de 6,6.
