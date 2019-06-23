Un sismo de magnitud 5,5 sacude California

Prelim M5.5 Earthquake near the coast of Northern California Jun-23 03:53 UTC, updates https://t.co/cfrtKW2VFq— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) 23 июня 2019 г.
El temblor se registró a las 22:53 hora local y tuvo su epicentro a cinco kilómetros al sur de la comunidad de Petrolia a una profundidad de 9,45 kilómetros.
No hay alerta de tsunami.
As luck would have it, our computer was down during the magnitude 5.6 #earthquake at 8:53 PM 3 mi SSW of Petrolia, CA (41 mi from Arcata). Here is the seismogram from the Hayfork USGS instrument. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oUkRkaOGRu— Arcata Weather (@ArcataWx) 23 июня 2019 г.
Hasta el momento no se informa de daños a personas ni infraestructuras.
