Dos muertos en el segundo accidente aéreo en una semana en EEUU (fotos)

Según precisó la televisión local, fallecieron el piloto del aparato y el pasajero que iba a bordo.
Two people were killed Monday afternoon after a floatplane crash in the Southeast Alaska.— Mindy (@04Mking) May 21, 2019
The crash happened In Metlakatla at about 4 p.m.
The Ketchikan Gateway Borough said a pilot and passenger were killed and no other people were on board the aircraft. #heartbreakingnews pic.twitter.com/ogHN5MrWXn
La aeronave operada por la empresa Taquan Air cayó al agua frente al puerto de Metlakatla por razones que se investigan.
El pasado 13 de mayo, un hidroavión Beaver y otro Otter, ambos de fabricación canadiense, colisionaron en pleno vuelo cuando transportaban a turistas a un crucero de la compañía Princess Cruises.
🚨Metlakatla,Alaska: 2 People Die in a Taquan Air Beaver Sea Plane Crash into the waters of Metlakatla Harbor. Killing the Pilot & 1 Passenger. 1st Responders,Coast Guard & Alaska State Police all assisted with incident along with Good Samaritan’s with Boats. Plane Towed Ashore🛩 pic.twitter.com/fqOfv6TarU— 🇺🇸 Dale Robin 🦅 🔱🛡 USA🗽Ireland🍀 🇮🇪 (@DaleRobin_) May 21, 2019
La catástrofe aérea dejó seis muertos.
